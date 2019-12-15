Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 29 in 40 minutes
Holiday posted 29 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in Sunday's 130-119 loss to the Magic.
Holiday finished one minute shy of matching his season high and put forth a quality stat line, though the Pelicans still lost a franchise-worst 12th straight game. It has been rough sledding for New Orleans in terms of injuries and strength of schedule, but Holiday remains a very strong option across all fantasy formats.
