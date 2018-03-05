Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores game-high 30 points

Holiday scored 30 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 win against Dallas.

With his game-high 30 points Sunday, Holiday continues to score at a tremendous clip as of late. In his last eight games, the guard has scored at least 21 points for an average of 25.8 points during this span. In addition, Holiday is shooting 54.2 percent from the field during this same stretch of games. As New Orleans continues to climb up the Western Conference standings, Holiday's recent offensive outburst is a welcome sign as the Pelicans needed a boost in the wake of losing DeMarcus Cousins (achilles) for the season.