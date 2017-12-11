Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores game-high 34 points
Holiday scored 34 points (11-21 FG, 5-8 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go along with four rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes in Sunday's 131-124 win against Philadelphia.
Holiday tied his season-high for the second time with 34 points against Philadelphia on Sunday. In fact, the guard also scored 34 points against Golden State on December 4. Both of these standout performances are part of a five game run in which Holiday is averaging 25.2 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds. Overall, Holiday is averaging 17.3 points, which is his best offensive season since he averaged a career-high 17.7 points with Philadelphia in 2012-13. Holiday has proven to be a consistent scorer in an offense controlled by two, dominating big men in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.
