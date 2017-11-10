Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores season-high 34 points Thursday
Holiday scored 34 points (14-20 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds and 11 assists over 42 minutes in Thursday's 122-118 loss to Toronto.
Thursday's scoring output was Holiday's best night since putting up 34 against Memphis in March 2016. In addition, the New Orleans points dished out 11 assists to round out an all-around, impressive performance. Far outpacing his season averages (13.2 points, 6.1 assists), Holiday also shot a blistering 70.0 percent from the field. Holiday may not have many high-scoring nights while sharing the spotlight with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. However, the point guard still has the ability to take over a game as he did on Thursday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stays hot with 29 points Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Steps up offensive contributions in Davis' absence•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 14 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills up stat line in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles in regular season opener•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Collects 14 points Friday•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...