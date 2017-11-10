Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores season-high 34 points Thursday

Holiday scored 34 points (14-20 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds and 11 assists over 42 minutes in Thursday's 122-118 loss to Toronto.

Thursday's scoring output was Holiday's best night since putting up 34 against Memphis in March 2016. In addition, the New Orleans points dished out 11 assists to round out an all-around, impressive performance. Far outpacing his season averages (13.2 points, 6.1 assists), Holiday also shot a blistering 70.0 percent from the field. Holiday may not have many high-scoring nights while sharing the spotlight with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. However, the point guard still has the ability to take over a game as he did on Thursday.