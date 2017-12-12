Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores season-high 37 points in Monday's loss

Holiday went off for 37 points (16-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 130-123 loss to the Rockets.

Holiday matched his career high in made field goals and finished with a season high in scoring. This was the third time Holiday has swiped four steals or more in 2017-18, the fourth occasion in which he scored 30-plus points, and the fifth that he sank four or more treys. Moreover, three of those 30-point performances have come during the last five contests, with two (including tonight) during tilts that Anthony Davis (groin) was out. Holiday's assist numbers have dipped due to sharing playmaking responsibilities with DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo, but the former Bruin guard is enjoying his most efficient campaign as a scorer.