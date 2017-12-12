Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores season-high 37 points in Monday's loss
Holiday went off for 37 points (16-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 130-123 loss to the Rockets.
Holiday matched his career high in made field goals and finished with a season high in scoring. This was the third time Holiday has swiped four steals or more in 2017-18, the fourth occasion in which he scored 30-plus points, and the fifth that he sank four or more treys. Moreover, three of those 30-point performances have come during the last five contests, with two (including tonight) during tilts that Anthony Davis (groin) was out. Holiday's assist numbers have dipped due to sharing playmaking responsibilities with DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo, but the former Bruin guard is enjoying his most efficient campaign as a scorer.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores game-high 34 points•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 14 points in OT loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team in scoring in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Tallies 11 points Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills box score in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 39 minutes in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...