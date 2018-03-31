Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores team-high 25 in Friday's loss

Holiday scored 25 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 107-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Pelicans' backcourt was back in its usual alignment with Rajon Rondo (wrist) returning from a two-game absence, taking Holiday out of the distribution role that helped him post a triple-double against the Blazers on Tuesday. Expect the 27-year-old to remain a potent scorer to close out the regular season after averaging 18.6 points per game in March.