Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores team-high 25 in Friday's loss
Holiday scored 25 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 107-102 loss to the Cavaliers.
The Pelicans' backcourt was back in its usual alignment with Rajon Rondo (wrist) returning from a two-game absence, taking Holiday out of the distribution role that helped him post a triple-double against the Blazers on Tuesday. Expect the 27-year-old to remain a potent scorer to close out the regular season after averaging 18.6 points per game in March.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Puts up triple-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Questionable Wednesday vs. Indiana•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out with illness Tuesday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...