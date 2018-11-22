Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Season-best scoring effort

Holiday scored 30 points (11-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the 76ers.

The 30 points tied E'Twaun Moore for the team lead on the night and established a new season high for Holiday, who also bagged his seventh double-double. The 28-year-old has been one of the best distributors in the NBA through the early part of the schedule -- his 9.3 assists per game ranks second behind Toronto's Kyle Lowry, and would easily shatter his previous career high of 8.0 if he can keep it up.