Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Season-best scoring effort

Holiday scored 30 points (11-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the 76ers.

The 30 points tied E'Twaun Moore for the team lead on the night and established a new season high for Holiday, who also bagged his seventh double-double. The 28-year-old has been one of the best distributors in the NBA through the early part of the schedule -- his 9.3 assists per game ranks second behind Toronto's Kyle Lowry, and would easily shatter his previous career high of 8.0 if he can keep it up.

More News
Our Latest Stories