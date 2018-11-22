Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Season-best scoring effort
Holiday scored 30 points (11-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the 76ers.
The 30 points tied E'Twaun Moore for the team lead on the night and established a new season high for Holiday, who also bagged his seventh double-double. The 28-year-old has been one of the best distributors in the NBA through the early part of the schedule -- his 9.3 assists per game ranks second behind Toronto's Kyle Lowry, and would easily shatter his previous career high of 8.0 if he can keep it up.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Contributes 21 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Has full line in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Records sixth double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Has monster game in win over Raptors•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Hands out 14 assists Monday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.