Holiday (elbow) won't play Thursday against the Magic.

With Holiday sidelined due to an elbow bruise, his season is over, as Thursday is the Pelicans' final game of bubble play. In his absence, Lonzo Ball, Frank Jackson and other backcourt options should see extended run, especially since Brandon Ingram (knee) and Zion Williamson (knee) have already been ruled out. Josh Hart (knee) is questionable as well.