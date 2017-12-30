Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Second straight 23-point effort
Holiday contributed 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 128-120 loss to the Mavericks.
Holiday has scored over 20 points in three of his past four games, a notable feat considering that teammates DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis have both enjoyed significant usage in those contests. The veteran guard is in the midst of a particularly strong month from the field, with Friday's 58.3 percent success rate his third of well over 50.0 percent in the last four games and eighth overall in December. Factoring in Friday's effort, he's averaging a fantasy-friendly line of 22.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 37.2 minutes in 14 December contests.
