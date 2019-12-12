Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Solid in loss

Holiday scored 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while tacking on six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during the Pelicans' 127-112 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday night. He also had eight turnovers.

The 38 minutes were a game-high, but it still wasn't enough to end the Pelicans losing streak --- now at 10 games. The eight turnovers were concerning, but an outlier given that Holiday is only averaging around three per game on the season. He remains a fringe top-10 point guard for fantasy purposes.