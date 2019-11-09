Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Solid production despite loss
Holiday contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-104 loss to Toronto.
Holiday had another strong performance Friday in a game that was all-but-run by half time. He is starting to hit his stride on both ends of the floor and should the Pelicans actually start being competitive, Holiday looks primed to bust out. Until then, those with Holiday on their rosters simply need to play the waiting game. Those eyeing off Holiday could still throw a buy-low offer out there to see what happens.
