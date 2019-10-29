Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Spotted at practice

Holiday took part in Tuesday's practice and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Holiday was held out of Monday's game due to a left knee sprain, so it's good to see him back in action at practice. The team will evaluate their starting guard over the next few days before revealing his availability for Thursday's clash.

More News
Our Latest Stories