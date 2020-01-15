Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Status unclear for Thursday

Holiday (elbow) is unsure of his status for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Holiday has missed the passed five games due to an elbow/triceps issue, though it sounds like there's a chance he could return Thursday after participating in non-contact portions of Wednesday's practice. Look for his status to clear up closer to game time. If Holiday is unable to go, E'Twaun Moore and Josh Hart would likely continue to benefit from his absence.