Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stays hot in win over Cavs

Holiday scored 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 133-98 rout of the Cavaliers.

He tied Julius Randle for the team lead in scoring on the night, Holiday's fourth straight game with at least 20 points and his ninth such performance in the last 11 contests. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 22.1 points, 7.3 assists, 5.1 boards, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch, and while his checkered injury history is still a concern, Holiday seems headed for a career-best season if he can stay healthy.