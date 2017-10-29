Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stays hot with 29 points Saturday

Holiday tallied 29 points (12-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, and four rebounds across 37 minutes in Saturday's 123-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Holiday only picked up the scoring output as Anthony Davis (knee) returned Saturday as the big man freed up more space on the perimeter for Holiday to operate. He took advantage of the extra space and nailed four threes on the night, an unusual statistic from the 38 percent lifetime shooter. As a part of the Pelicans' big three, Holiday should see plenty of opportunities to earn assists to his big men and have the defense drawn away from the perimeter as teams try to shut down the paint against a big Pelicans' squad.