Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stellar shooting night, key block in Game 1 win

Holiday totaled 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in New Orleans' 97-95 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Holiday was red-hot from the field, checking in with the second-highest scoring total on the Pelicans. However, it was a defensive play that helped ensure the Game 1 upset, as he stuffed a layup attempt by Portland's Pat Connaughton with 6.3 seconds remaining and New Orleans clinging to a 95-92 advantage. Holiday's offensive contributions will undoubtedly continue to be as essential to the team's chances of success in the postseason as they were in the regular season, when he posted a career-high 19.0 points on a career-best 49.4 percent shooting.