Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Steps up offensive contributions in Davis' absence

Holiday totaled 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block across 41 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 win over the Kings.

Holiday stepped up his offensive game in the absence of Anthony Davis (knee), pouring in a season-high scoring total. He also managed his second-best success rate from the field of the season (53.8 percent) while keeping up his usually solid assist numbers. Holiday's current 13.0 points per game average does represent a notable drop from his figures over the last two seasons, but that number is bound to ascend to the mean once the veteran guard improves his atypical 37.9 percent shooting.