Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Strong all-around line in loss

Holiday supplied 28 points (12-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 35 minutes Saturday against Utah.

Holiday's been an absolute monster on both sides of the ball so far this season, marking his fourth-straight game over 20 points and seventh game of the season in which he's recorded both a block and a steal. Though he's producing at a slightly decreased clip compared to last year, Holiday's shot has been a bit off through the first month of the season. In 14 games, the veteran guard's averaging 18.7 points, 7.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals ad 1.7 threes while shooting 42.7 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from three and 76.2 percent form the line in 35.6 minutes.