Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Strong all-around line in loss
Holiday supplied 28 points (12-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 35 minutes Saturday against Utah.
Holiday's been an absolute monster on both sides of the ball so far this season, marking his fourth-straight game over 20 points and seventh game of the season in which he's recorded both a block and a steal. Though he's producing at a slightly decreased clip compared to last year, Holiday's shot has been a bit off through the first month of the season. In 14 games, the veteran guard's averaging 18.7 points, 7.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals ad 1.7 threes while shooting 42.7 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from three and 76.2 percent form the line in 35.6 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Posts 22 points, 10 dimes in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Monster line in Thursday's victory•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Nears triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...