Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles from field in win
Holiday had 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 win at Sacramento.
After a streak of five games scoring 20 or more points, Holiday hasn't been able to crack that mark again while shooting 35.5 percent from the field in the last two outings. It's a small sample size, but the combo guard will aim to turn things around as quickly as possible ahead of Monday's home matchup against the Jazz.
