Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles in Friday's loss
Holiday scored four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Wizards.
The blocks were nice, but overall this may have been Holiday's worst performance of the season, and it came at the worst possible time with Anthony Davis (ankle) out for the Pelicans. If Davis remains sidelined Sunday, Holiday could have a hard time bouncing back in any significant way against a jazz squad allowing the fewest points per game in the entire league to opposition shooting guards.
