Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles in regular season opener

Holiday managed four points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 103-91 loss to the Grizzlies.

Holiday couldn't buy a bucket, and he committed three turnovers and five fouls. This was easily one of his worst performances in recent memory, and things won't get any easier on Friday, as the Pelicans face the defending champion Warriors. Fantasy owners will just have to hope Holiday's slump is short-lived.