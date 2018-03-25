Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles with shot in loss
Holiday recorded 10 points (5-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, four rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-91 loss to the Rockets.
It was an uncharacteristic night for the usually prolific guard, as he only converted 29 percent of his shot attempts and didn't make any significant contributions in other categories. While the illness that sidelined him earlier in the week could have been the culprit, the stifling Houston defense and the absence of Rajon Rondo is a more likely explanation. Tha Pelicans are in danger of missing out on the playoffs so they need Holiday if they are going to squeak in.
