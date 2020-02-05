Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stuck in shooting slump

Holiday tallied seven points (3-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists, three boards, two steals and one block across 29 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 120-108 loss to the Bucks.

Holiday's last three outings have been rough -- he's averaging just 12.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 29.7 minutes over that span. While Holiday has noticed a slight reduction in usage in those games compared to his season-long rate of 25.4 percent, poor efficiency has seemingly hurt him more so than star rookie Zion Williamson claiming a larger role in the New Orleans offense. Holiday is sporting 34.9/18.8/50.0 percent shooting splits during the rough stretch, so expect his scoring and three-point production to recover swiftly when he most likely draws closer to his season-long rates (43.9/34.6/71.3 percent) in future contests.