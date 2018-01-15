Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stuffs stat line with 31 points Sunday
Holiday posted 31 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3 Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot in 45 minutes during Sunday's 123-119 OT win over the Knicks.
Holiday went through a three-game rut over the past two weeks but has now trended back up to better totals in his past two games. Holiday's stats mirror more of a shooting guard model this year, as his assist totals are down and his scoring totals are up. Since he's posted only one double-double this season, it's evident that Holiday's output will live and die by scoring alone, so while the minutes are there, he can't lean on many other categories for output. Despite this shortcoming, he's a viable Top 15 shooting guard worth owning in most formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 points Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Busts out for 24 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Second straight 23-point effort•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Contributes 23 points in victory•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 24 points in efficient fashion•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 in Friday's loss•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...