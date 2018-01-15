Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stuffs stat line with 31 points Sunday

Holiday posted 31 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3 Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot in 45 minutes during Sunday's 123-119 OT win over the Knicks.

Holiday went through a three-game rut over the past two weeks but has now trended back up to better totals in his past two games. Holiday's stats mirror more of a shooting guard model this year, as his assist totals are down and his scoring totals are up. Since he's posted only one double-double this season, it's evident that Holiday's output will live and die by scoring alone, so while the minutes are there, he can't lean on many other categories for output. Despite this shortcoming, he's a viable Top 15 shooting guard worth owning in most formats.