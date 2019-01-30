Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Swats six shots in win

Holiday registered 19 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, six blocks and one steal across 38 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 121-116 win over the Rockies.

Holiday's career-high six rejections might have been one of the NBA's biggest statistical anomalies of the season, as the combo guard had been averaging 0.8 blocks per game over the Pelicans' first 50 contests of 2018-19. The defensive production helped salvage what was an otherwise down night for Holiday, who saw his streak of 20-point games end at six while suffering his worst shooting night from the field since Jan. 14. His fantasy stock will remain on a general upswing for the duration of Anthony Davis' (finger), which is expected to extend until at least Saturday's game in San Antonio.