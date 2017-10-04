Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Takes seven shots in 30 minutes Tuesday

Holiday recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Bulls.

Despite playing 30 minutes, Holiday was relatively passive, taking just seven shots. He also struggled to function as a distributor during his debut role as a shooting guard, collecting as many turnovers as assists. The Pelicans and Holiday will look to use the other preseason contests to hammer out the kinks in their new-look starting five.