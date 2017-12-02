Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Tallies 11 points Friday
Holiday managed 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 40 minutes in Friday's 114-108 loss to the Jazz.
Holiday's shot went cold Friday, but he still managed to turn in a respectable line with his production in other categories. Outside of Friday's contest, the veteran guard has been shooting well recently, as he'd posted success rates from the field of between 43.8 percent and 53.3 percent in seven of his prior eight games. With Anthony Davis (groin) potentially set to miss multiple games, Holiday could certainly see an uptick in scoring opportunities in the immediate future.
