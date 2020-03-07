Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Team-high 20 points

Holiday piled up 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3pt, 3-6 FT), six assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block in Friday night's 110-104 win over Miami.

Playing 150 minutes over the previous four games, Holiday has been up to the challenge, averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds during that stretch. A top-eight fantasy asset at the point guard position, Holiday now has at least six assists in 11 consecutive showings.