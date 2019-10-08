Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Team-high scoring tally in win

Holiday totaled 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, one rebound, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes during the Pelicans' 133-109 preseason win over the Hawks on Monday.

The veteran was making his first on-court appearance since undergoing season-ending core muscle surgery last spring and was excellent during his limited time. Holiday and Derrick Favors are set to serve as the elder statesmen on the new-look Pelicans starting five, and while Anthony Davis is no longer around to split usage with, new arrivals Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball figure to have the ball in their hands a substantial amount.