Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Teases double-double Saturday

Holiday totaled 20 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 108-104 loss to the Rockets.

Holiday put up at least 20 points for the sixth time in his last eight games, continuing his fantastic season. He is basically a top-20 player for the season and concerns that last season was a one-off has been well and truly laid to rest. The Pelicans are beginning to slide in the Western Conference standings and will need Holiday to be at his best for their matchup with the Timberwolves on Monday.