Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: To see less playing time

Holiday will have his minutes reduced following the All-Star break, Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com reports.

In an effort to accurately assess the young talent on the Pelicans, general manager Danny Ferry announced Thursday evening that Holiday and Anthony Davis will both start to see less playing time during the second half of the season. Ferry also noted Holiday's heavy workload during the first portion of the season, so he feels less run will help prevent injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories