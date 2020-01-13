Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Unlikely to return Monday
Holiday (elbow) has a better chance of returning in Thursday's matchup with the Jazz according to coach Alvin Gentry, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Gentry's comments don't bode well for Holiday's availability Monday against Detroit despite the fact that the star guard was initially listed as questionable. If he's ultimately held out for a fifth-straight contest, Lonzo Ball figures to continue to see an uptick in run.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...