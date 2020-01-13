Play

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Unlikely to return Monday

Holiday (elbow) has a better chance of returning in Thursday's matchup with the Jazz according to coach Alvin Gentry, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Gentry's comments don't bode well for Holiday's availability Monday against Detroit despite the fact that the star guard was initially listed as questionable. If he's ultimately held out for a fifth-straight contest, Lonzo Ball figures to continue to see an uptick in run.

