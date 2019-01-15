Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Well-balanced line in win
Holiday generated 19 points (8-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in the Pelicans' 121-117 win over the Clippers on Monday.
Holiday offset his considerable shooting struggles with excellent across-the-board production, posting his best assist total of the new calendar year in the process. The 10-year veteran's 33.3 percent success rate from the floor was his poorest since Dec. 28, but given that Holiday had shot 50.0 percent or better in the previous five games of January, it was clearly just a bump in the road. Holiday also continues to be as proficient as ever in terms of defensive production, as he's now posted either multiple blocks or steals -- and in Monday's case, both -- in five consecutive contests.
