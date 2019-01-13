Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Well-rounded line in loss

Holiday recorded 25 points (12-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, and two blocks in 40 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Holiday filled up the stat sheet, contributing in every category except steals and threes. He is averaging career highs in points, assists, rebounds, steals, and threes per game, with the only blemish being his career-low three-point shooting percentage.