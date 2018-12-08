Pelicans' Julius Randle: Another big night Friday
Randle totaled 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 107-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Randle remained in the starting lineup Friday, recording his second consecutive double-double in the process. Since joining the starting lineup Randle has taken his game to another level averaging 30.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. It remains to be seen whether the move sticks for Randle or if this was simply a matchup-based move. Nonetheless, Randle is having a great season and needs to be rostered everywhere.
