Pelicans' Julius Randle: Another double-double Wednesday
Randle produced 23 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 victory over the Wizards.
Randle had another double-double Wednesday, making that his sixth from his last eight games. The zero assists were a bit of an anomaly for the talented big man and were the only negative on what was an otherwise impressive performance. Randle certainly has to be in the discussion for the sixth man of the year award at this early stage and will continue to be a key part of the Pelicans push for a top-four seed.
