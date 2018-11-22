Pelicans' Julius Randle: Another double-double
Randle scored 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the 76ers.
It's his fourth straight double-double and sixth in the last seven games, with one of those being a triple-double to boot. Randle's become a critical bench player for the Pelicans in his first season in New Orleans, averaging 17.9 points, 10.7 boards and 3.6 assists over that six-game stretch.
