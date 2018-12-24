Pelicans' Julius Randle: Another solid showing
Randle put up 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and collected nine rebounds along with two assists across 31 minutes Sunday against the Kings.
Randle continues to benefit from the absence of Nikola Mirotic (ankle), as he's started each of the last eight games he's played in. The Kentucky product is averaging an impressive 24.8 points along with 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 helpers over that span. Even when Mirotic returns to action, Randle will still possess a lot of value for fantasy owners.
