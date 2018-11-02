Pelicans' Julius Randle: Available off bench
Randle (foot) will play Thursday against Portland.
As expected, Randle will take the court after being listed as probable on the Pelicans' injury report. He'd been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot but feels good enough to give it a go. He's averaging 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds through the first seven games of the season.
