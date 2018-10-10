Pelicans' Julius Randle: Available to play Wednesday
Randle (back) is available for Wednesday's game against Miami.
Randle was listed as questionable as of Tuesday, but after going through morning shootaround he's been given the green light to take the court. The offseason addition will likely slide back into the starting lineup, and it's possible he could be paired with Nikola Mirotic up front with the Pelicans resting Anthony Davis.
