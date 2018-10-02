Pelicans' Julius Randle: Avoids major injury
Randle (undisclosed) appeared to suffer an injury in Monday's game against the Hawks, but he's expected to be fine, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Randle was fouled hard and hit the deck in the first half of Monday's preseason action, but he was walking without issue after the game. There's a good chance he'll manage to suit up for Friday's contest against the Knicks.
