Pelicans' Julius Randle: Big night against former team

Randle totaled 35 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Lakers.

Randle scored a game-high 35 points Wednesday, turning in a strong performance against his former team. He appears locked in for big minutes moving forward with Anthony Davis on his minutes' restriction. The backup players are yet to establish themselves within the rotation meaning Randle is spending time at both the center and power forward positions.