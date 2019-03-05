Pelicans' Julius Randle: Big night against Jazz

Randle scored 30 points (10-23 FG, 0-2 3t, 10-12 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Monday's 115-112 win over the Jazz.

He tied Jrue Holiday for the team scoring lead, and Randle has now dropped at least 20 points in six of eight games since moving into the starting lineup. The 24-year-old is averaging an impressive 25.8 points, 7.4 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch, and with Anthony Davis continuing to see limited court time, Randle should remain very productive to close out the regular season.