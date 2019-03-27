Pelicans' Julius Randle: Big stat line in loss

Randle finished with 24 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal over 34 minutes in the Pelicans' loss to the Hawks on Tuesday.

Randle led the Pels in scoring on Tuesday with 24 points, and he added quality production across the stat sheet, despite his team taking a loss. Randle has experienced a career rebirth as a member of the Pelicans this season, averaging 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. With Anthony Davis likely out of the picture next season, expect Randle's game to grow even more in 2020.