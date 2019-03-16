Pelicans' Julius Randle: Career-high 45 points in loss
Randle recorded 45 points (20-34 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-11 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Randle finished with a career high scoring total while swatting a season high in blocks. With Anthony Davis (rest) and Jrue Holiday (abdomen) out, Randle's usage rate was downright ridiculous, and he turned in an incredibly well-rounded stat line. He'll look to keep it rolling during Saturday's matchup against the Suns.
