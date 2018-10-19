Pelicans' Julius Randle: Cleared to play Friday
Randle (foot) will be available for Friday's game against the Kings.
As expected, Randle will take the court Friday after suffering a minor foot injury in Wednesday's opener. He'll once again serve in a bench role behind Nikola Mirotic at power forward.
