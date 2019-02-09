Pelicans' Julius Randle: Comes off bench again

Randle tallied 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in a reserve role Friday in the Pelicans' 122-117 win over the Timberwolves.

Randle has now been deployed off the bench in both of his first two contests back from an ankle injury that had cost him six consecutive contests. Rather than deploying Randle alongside Anthony Davis (finger) in the starting frontcourt as he had done prior to both players getting injured, coach Alvin Gentry deployed ascending rookie Kenrich Williams at power forward alongside Davis, who logged 25 minutes in his return from a nine-game absence. Though Davis and the Pelicans seem destined for a parting of ways this offseason, the superstar is still expected to suit up on a regular basis the rest of the season while facing stricter minutes limitations. It's likely, however, that Davis will be withheld from action for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday in Memphis, which would presumably open up a temporary spot in the starting five for Randle.