Pelicans' Julius Randle: Comes off bench again
Randle tallied 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in a reserve role Friday in the Pelicans' 122-117 win over the Timberwolves.
Randle has now been deployed off the bench in both of his first two contests back from an ankle injury that had cost him six consecutive contests. Rather than deploying Randle alongside Anthony Davis (finger) in the starting frontcourt as he had done prior to both players getting injured, coach Alvin Gentry deployed ascending rookie Kenrich Williams at power forward alongside Davis, who logged 25 minutes in his return from a nine-game absence. Though Davis and the Pelicans seem destined for a parting of ways this offseason, the superstar is still expected to suit up on a regular basis the rest of the season while facing stricter minutes limitations. It's likely, however, that Davis will be withheld from action for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday in Memphis, which would presumably open up a temporary spot in the starting five for Randle.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 31 after six-game layoff•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will have minutes limit•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will be game-time call•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Could return Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Won't return Saturday•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...