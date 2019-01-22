Pelicans' Julius Randle: Complete line in win

Randle generated 20 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 27 minutes Monday against the Grizzlies.

The only blemish on Randle's line were his seven turnovers, which tied a season high. Otherwise, the fifth-year pro continued his strong season, notching his 23rd double-double in what has become a career best year. Randle has handled to frontcourt pairing with Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic admirably, and has firmly grabbed the starting job from Mirotic. Through 45 games, Randle's averaging 20.1 points --a career high -- 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor, 32.6 percent from three and 73.7 percent from the line in 29.5 minutes per game.