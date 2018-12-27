Pelicans' Julius Randle: Continues producing in narrow loss

Randle generated 23 points (5-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Pelicans' 122-119 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Randle continues to run with the first unit in the absence of Nikola Mirotic (ankle), a role that's naturally provided a boost to his overall production. The 2014 first-round pick was able to find his way to his second 20-point-plus effort over the last three games despite his poorest shooting night since Nov. 14, and he managed to snap a three-game streak without a made three-pointer in the process. Randle did see an unusual downturn in rebounds, but he remains a valued asset in all formats, particularly while he continues to see extended minutes.