Pelicans' Julius Randle: Could return Wednesday

Randle (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Randle has been sidelined for the last six contests due to a right ankle sprain, but he may take the court in Chicago. The Pelicans are expected to update Randle's status closer to Wednesday's tip, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

